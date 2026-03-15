AEW is set to present its Revolution pay-per-view tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and several newsworthy notes have surfaced ahead of the big show.

Despite ongoing speculation in some corners online, there are no plans for AJ Styles to appear at the event. The WWE Superstar is not scheduled for the show and is not expected to be involved with tonight’s pay-per-view in any capacity.

Internally, there is reportedly a lot of satisfaction regarding the business performance of this year’s event. Ticket sales for Revolution have surpassed 12,000, generating a gate of more than $1 million. That figure makes this the second-largest Revolution event to date, trailing only last year’s show which featured the retirement match of Sting.

There is also growing talk that the Revolution brand could receive an even larger spotlight moving forward, with expectations that next year’s installment may take a significant step up in importance within AEW’s annual pay-per-view calendar.

As far as roster-related chatter goes, there hasn’t been any notable movement regarding Kris Statlander and her contract status. When inquiries were made this week, nothing new had surfaced regarding the situation.

Similarly, there has been no indication that Mercedes Moné will be returning tonight. The former champion recently dropped another title over the weekend, which only added to fan speculation about her next move, but nothing suggests she is slated for a Revolution appearance.

Behind the scenes, there is also interest within AEW in seeing how the launch of MyAEW performs internationally during tonight’s show. Those within the company view the rollout as a major moment and an important test for the new service.

Beyond tonight’s event, there has been some internal discussion about talent who have been absent from AEW television potentially resurfacing in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Jay White once again stirred conversation on social media by teasing a possible return ahead of an AEW pay-per-view, something he has done before during previous PPV weekends. As of now, however, there has been no confirmation that “Switchblade” will be making an appearance tonight.

Another name quietly making appearances behind the scenes is Tatevik Hunanyan. Although she only recently had her first match since signing with AEW months ago, she has reportedly been backstage at AEW events on a regular basis as she continues to settle into the company.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Revolution 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)