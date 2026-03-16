AEW Revolution 2026 is underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, but much of the conversation online during the early portion of the show has centered on streaming issues reported by fans watching through HBO Max.

Problems began earlier in the evening when viewers attempted to watch the Zero Hour pre-show. Many fans said the broadcast would not begin on HBO Max and reported being stuck on a screen that read “Your Event Is Starting Soon.” While the issue persisted on the streaming platform, AEW also aired the kickoff show on YouTube, giving fans an alternative way to watch the pre-show content.

For a short period of time, the situation appeared to improve once the main pay-per-view portion of AEW Revolution began. However, as the first match on the main card got underway, viewers began reporting a different problem.

Many fans said the audio feed on HBO Max was noticeably out of sync with the video. According to viewers posting online, commentary and crowd reactions seemed delayed compared to the action taking place inside the ring, with some claiming the audio sounded several minutes behind the broadcast.

Other complaints included buffering problems and streams that would not load at all, leading to a wave of reactions across social media as fans attempted to figure out what was happening with the broadcast.

During the event, AEW President Tony Khan remained active on Twitter, posting about moments from the show as they happened live. One of Khan’s posts praised the crowd reaction during the opening matches of the night, noting that chants from the audience were justified during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and The Young Bucks.

Another post referenced chants during the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship as Ricochet and Jack Perry battled in the closing moments of the match. However, as fans continued responding to the posts with complaints about the HBO Max stream, many began asking Khan directly about the technical issues in the replies.

Shortly afterward, Khan’s posts began appearing with replies disabled, preventing additional comments from being added beneath the updates while the event continued.

With AEW Revolution still unfolding live, it remains unclear whether the streaming problems will be fully resolved before the show concludes. The situation quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the event online as fans tried to watch the pay-per-view through HBO Max.