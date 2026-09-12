Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland and Owen Hart are featured in new Jazwares AEW figures available to preorder from Ringside Collectibles.

Okada’s Money Robe edition costs $34.99 and has an estimated mid-December arrival. It includes an entrance robe with a money print and alternate hands.

Swerve’s Green and Yellow edition is listed at $39.99, with an early-December estimate. The figure comes with a fabric entrance hoodie and alternate hands. Ringside notes that the product is still subject to final licensor approval.

The Pink and Black Owen Hart Supreme figure costs $49.99 and is also estimated for early December. Its accessories include additional head options, a jacket and pink sunglasses.

All three individual product pages list preorder status. Ringside cautions that arrival estimates can change and that mixed orders may wait until every item is available before shipping.

Sources: Ringside’s official listings for Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland and Owen Hart.