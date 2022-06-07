AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. It also featured AEW World Champion CM Punk talking about the interim Eliminator Series to cron an interim AEW World Champion while he’s out recovering from surgery.

Here’s the card for the show:

Adam Page vs. David Finlay

Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal

Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal winner vs. Jon Moxley – winner advances to the tournament finals