AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

* AEW Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Varsity Blondes

* NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo (w/ The Factory) vs. Austin Gunn

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston