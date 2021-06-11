AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
TNT Champion Miro vs. Evil Uno
AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo
Hangman Page and Dark Order’s 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs
Cody Rhodes to make a special announcement
Kenny Omega and Don Callis to expose the AEW conspiracy
Darby Allin and Sting are set to make an announcement. This comes after Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky made a challenge to Allin by saying he could find any tag team partner of his choosing except for Sting.
Lance Archer in action against an unknown opponent
Christian Cage vs. Angelico
The Pinnacle to speak following Stadium Stampede loss
Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch