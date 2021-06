AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event