AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Women’s title match between champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose.

Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade.

IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley will defend the U.S. title, taking on Lance Archer in a Texas death match.

Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears

Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows