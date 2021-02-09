AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
AEW TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela.
Falls Count Anywhere Match: KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer
First Round of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth