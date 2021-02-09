AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

AEW TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

First Round of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth