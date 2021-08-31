AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook
Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy
FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz
Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho
Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF
The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express
Penelope Ford vs. Tay Conti
CM Punk promo segment