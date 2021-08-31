AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy

FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz

Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho

Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express

Penelope Ford vs. Tay Conti

CM Punk promo segment