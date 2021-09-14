AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian

Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Leyla Hirsch

Darby Allin with Sting vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Minoru Suzuki will appear alongside former Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer to issue “a new challenge” to Jon Moxley.

CM Punk on commentary

Dan Lambert issues “tough guy” challenge

Bryan Danielson to address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. 2pointo