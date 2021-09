AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson -non-title match

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho.

CM Punk interview

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer – Lights Out Tag Team Match

MJF vs. Brian Pillman.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.