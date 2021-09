AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Miro defends TNT Title against Sammy Guevara

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford