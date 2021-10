AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Preston Vance

TBS Title Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page

CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks & Adam Cole) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

MJF vs. TBA