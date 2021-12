AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal