AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR

Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole

Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

TBS title tournament semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

Britt Baker/Tony Schiavone Christmas party