AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

— Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent.

— Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker.

— Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Semi Final Match.