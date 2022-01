AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Varsity Blonds

FTR vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Cody Rhodes returns

Jon Moxley to return after being away since November