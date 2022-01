AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

TNT title unification match: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy lights out match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

CM Punk speaks

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. speaks