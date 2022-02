AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Lee Moriarty vs. Bryan Danielson

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin

Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz

CM Punk picks the time, place, and rules for MJF rematch