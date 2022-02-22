AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)