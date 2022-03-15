AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship steel cage match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

AEW World Champion Hangman Page & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson (w/William Regal) vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta (w/Orange Cassidy & Danhausen)