AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant)

FTR vs. The Gunn Club (w/Billy Gunn)

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying match: The Bunny vs. a new AEW signee