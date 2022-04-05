AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
* New ROH/AEW star Samoa Joe makes debut appearance on AEW Dynamite
* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole
* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match
* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks
* The first qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will be held
* More qualifiers for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will take place