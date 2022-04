AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Hook vs. TBA

CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

Wardlow vs. The Butcher

Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament men’s qualifying match

Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament women’s qualifying match

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match

Tony Khan has a major announcement