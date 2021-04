AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will take on Jon Moxley and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against JD Drake.

The return of the Inner Circle after attacking the Pinnacle last week

The Bunny vs. Tay Conti:

Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country