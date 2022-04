AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb street fight

Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler – CM Punk to be on commentary

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a ladder match

The Undisputed Elite vs. Varsity Blonds, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson