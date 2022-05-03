AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish
Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent.
Ring of Honor Women’s Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
Grudge Match: Chris Jericho vs. Santana
The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico vs. Blackpool Combat Club
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Fenix vs. Dante Martin