AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent.

Ring of Honor Women’s Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

Grudge Match: Chris Jericho vs. Santana

The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Fenix vs. Dante Martin