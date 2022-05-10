AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

CM Punk vs. John Silver

Jericho Appreciation Society Victory Speech

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter