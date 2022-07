AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, hyping some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear