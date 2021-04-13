AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Mike Tyson to act as a special enforcer for a match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood.

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle.

Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against Matt Hardy in a falls count anywhere match.

Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Ogogo in-ring debut

Kris Statlander to make in-ring return

How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?