AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire death match

Luchasaurus & Christian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

Kris Satlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale vs. TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Lela Grey