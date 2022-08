AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne

Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a coffin match

Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a tornado tag team match

FTR set to appear

Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo