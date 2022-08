AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW World Championship

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El 0M, and Rey Fenix) vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Ricky Starks to speak

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia Faceoff