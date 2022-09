AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

-Tournament of Champions second round: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

-Tournament of Champions second round: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

-Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and Britt Baker