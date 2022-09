AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match

Chris Jericho’s Championship Celebration

Saraya speaks

MJF speaks

Chris Jericho to defend ROH World Heavyweight Title against Bandido