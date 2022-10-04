AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

TNTChampion Wardlow vs. Brian Cage

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta – opening match

Hangman Page vs. Rush

Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Luchasaurus in action

National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn