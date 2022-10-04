AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
TNTChampion Wardlow vs. Brian Cage
MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta – opening match
Hangman Page vs. Rush
Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford
Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
Luchasaurus in action
National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn