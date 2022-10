AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage)

Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against Orange Cassidy