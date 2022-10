AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends against Penta El Zero Miedo

FTR vs. Swerve in our Glory no. 1 contenders’ match

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF to speak