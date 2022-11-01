AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus
TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a title eliminator match
Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
Saraya/Britt Baker interview with Renee Paquette
The Acclaimed’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash
ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage