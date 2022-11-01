AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus

TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a title eliminator match

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Saraya/Britt Baker interview with Renee Paquette

The Acclaimed’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage