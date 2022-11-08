AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

AEW World Title Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

Jon Moxley speaks.

MJF speaks.