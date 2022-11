AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Jade Cargill TBS title celebration

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

Best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-0)

AEW World Champion MJF promo