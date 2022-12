AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

MJF promo

Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin

Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

Jamie Hayter interview

Jon Moxley speaks