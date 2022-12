AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

House of Black in action

AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

Chris Jericho in action