AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

FTR vs. Gunn Club

Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match 5 in the best of 7 series for the AEW Trios titles)

Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee face-to-face

Bryan Danielson appearance

Ricky Starks appearance

The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed