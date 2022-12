AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S.

The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven for the AEW Trios titles

Top Flight vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley

Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow