AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm

Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Hook

Family therapy with The Gunns/The Acclaimed

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe