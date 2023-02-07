AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator match

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a title eliminator match

AEW Trios Champions The Elite defend against AR Fox & Top Flight

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns

Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

Garcia/Guevara gauntlet match: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Menard, Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara