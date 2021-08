AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card and CM Punk’s Rampage debut.

Here’s the card for the show:

* CM Punk to appear

* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy