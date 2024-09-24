The road to AEW Grand Slam 2024 continues to wind down.

Ahead of the special annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday, September 25, All Elite Wrestling has released a documentary chronicling the journey.

“AEW Road To: Grand Slam” was released via the company’s official YouTube channel and various social media outlets on Tuesday.

The documentary-style preview gives fans a 10-plus minute look at the events leading up to the special annual themed episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as AEW Collision, from the massive New York venue.

Watch “AEW Road To: Grand Slam” via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here on 9/25 for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage, as well as AEW Collision: Grand Slam spoilers for 9/28.